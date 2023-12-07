BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has extended its contract with Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the only privately-owned prison facility in the state.

According to a VADOC spokesperson, the contract for operations of Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been extended through July 31, 2024.

The news comes after various controversies over the last few months, including reports of illegal drug use, contraband at the facility and multiple violent incidents between inmates.

In October, 8News reached out to the GEO Group which responded with the following statement:

We take such incidents with the utmost seriousness, and we will continue to work diligently and in close collaboration with the Virginia Department of Corrections to prevent these types of incidents from occurring at the facility. The incident has been investigated by the Virginia Department of Corrections and we have no further comment.

One family member of an inmate who was reportedly stabbed in the head called for changes to the facility’s operations.

“They’re in there because they did something wrong. Correct. Okay. They’re doing their time. Okay,” the family member — who wished to remain anonymous — said. “All we want — we’re not asking for special privileges here — we just want them to come home safe. We’re not asking for much.”

In 2020, Virginia lawmakers attempted to prohibit privately run prisons in the Commonwealth. The proposed legislation was ultimately killed by a Virginia state senate vote. In 2021, it was revealed that nine of the 11 state senators who voted against the bill had received campaign contributions from GEO Group.