Virginia reports first child death from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported Friday that a teenager has died from COVID-19, marking the first coronavirus death of a child in the commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the child was “an adolescent resident in the Southside Health District” who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”

