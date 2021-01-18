Virginia rescue group puppies to star in 2021 Puppy Bowl

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chunky Monkey from Green Dogs Unleashed, Team Fluff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Twelve of this year’s Puppy Bowl players will be from two Virginia based rescue groups.

Operation Paws for Homes, a group that helps find homes for dogs and cats in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina will be providing seven puppies. Five puppies will come from Green Dogs Unleashed, a dog rescue, rehab and professional training organization based in Troy, Virginia.

There will be 70 total puppies in this year’s show. The dogs will be split up and placed either on Team Ruff or Team Fluff to compete to win Puppy Bowl XVII.

Win or lose all of the puppies are headed towards being adopted into their “furever” homes.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Team Ruff

  • Comet from Operation Paws for Homes, Team Ruff
  • Dwight from Operation Paws for Home, Team Ruff
  • Tina from Operation Paws for Homes, Team Ruff
  • Fletcher from Green Dogs Unleashed, Team Ruff

Team Fluff

  • Bananaberry from Operation Paws for Homes, Team Fluff
  • Chunky Monkey from Green Dogs Unleashed, Team Fluff
  • Hank from Green Dogs Unleashed, Team Fluff
  • Marshall from Green Dogs Unleashed, Team Fluff
  • Mary Anne from Operation Paws for Homes, Team Fluff
  • Milky Way from Operation Paws for Homes, Team Fluff
  • Theodore from Green Dogs Unleashed, Team Fluff

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events