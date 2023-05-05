RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Friday, May 5, Virginia residents can begin voting early for the primary election through June 17. The election is scheduled for June 20.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, out of the 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will be holding a primary election for at least one office.

Residents who would like to vote early in person have to go to their jurisdiction’s general registrar’s office, bring their I.D., and cast their ballot for the primary election.

Absentee ballots should start arriving in the mail on Friday as well. Residents who “vote by mail” should bring their completed ballot to the local registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on election day.

To find out more information about voting early in Virginia’s primary election, click BELOW: