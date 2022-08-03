NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Two Norfolk residents are now behind bars after being convicted of several charges in connection to the operation of a “meth house” in the city, according to the Department of Justice.

The release by the DOJ said 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton “operated a meth house on Danwood Drive in the City of Norfolk where they stored and sold methamphetamine and marijuana imported from Central California to Virginia.”

The DOJ said a search warrant was executed at the house on April 21, 2021, where officers found around ten pounds of pure meth, ten pounds of marijuana, three guns, and cash, which officials believe to be from the illegal sale of narcotics.

The investigation revealed Andres used the house as the base of his operation for several years, and Sutton joined his enterprise in 2021.

Andres and Sutton have been convicted on charges of:

conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

opening a drug-involved premises

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana

possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes

being convicted felons in possession of firearms

Andres and Sutton face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison on the drug and gun charges when sentenced on December 15.