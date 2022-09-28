RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians are heading to Florida to help respond to Hurricane Ian.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office said Virginia received “an urgent request” to assist from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Virginia will be assisting Florida with an Incident Management Response Team and they are deploying today. Virginia is ready to assist Florida for the incoming weather,” Youngkin’s office said.

In an interview on Fox and Friends, Youngkin said he had a call Wednesday morning to prepare for storm impacts in Virginia later this week.

“But right now, we are really focused on Florida and making sure they have all the resources they need,” Youngkin said. “This is going to be an all hands on deck kind of moment and we should continue to lift up everyone in Florida in our prayers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.