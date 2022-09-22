ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving after two teenage girls and the driver of the other vehicle involved were injured in the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a Warren County Public Schools bus rear-ended a highway work truck that had been setting up a work zone in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Police said the truck was driving in the right lane, displaying a flashing message board that was directing traffic to the left lane, as workers set up cones for the lane closure.

The driver of the school bus, Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt. Of the 17 students on the bus at the time of the crash, two 15-year-old girls were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Virginia State Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.