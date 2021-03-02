Virginia school district responds to rumors claiming Dr. Seuss books were banned

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loudoun County Public Schools said a rumor circulating on social media about a ban on Dr. Seuss’ books is not true.

The Virginia school district caught national attention Monday over claims that the books were being banned for racial undertones. The district said it is simply guidance given to schools to not connect ‘Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which both fall on March 2.

In a statement, LCPS said, “We want to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive and diverse … not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss.”

The school district said Dr. Seuss books are still available to students in libraries and classrooms.