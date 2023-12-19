RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Months after the initial announcement and target date, all Virginia school divisions have reportedly submitted their “ALL in VA” plans to address issues with literacy, learning loss and absenteeism.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the plan in September, offering the use of $418 million of the state’s amended budget for local school divisions. He challenged school divisions to have their plans submitted by Oct. 16.

However, by mid-October, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) reported only 38 districts had submitted the necessary plan.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Youngkin reported that all 131 Virginia school divisions had finalized their plans.

“I’m pleased all of Virginia’s school divisions have heeded my call to urgently and aggressively take action to help our students recover from the covid pandemic learning loss,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I’m pleased that today every school division has embraced that challenge and are committed to getting our students back on track academically.”

Virginia students continue to struggle

The “ALL in VA” funding was passed by Youngkin and the General Assembly in direct response to the concerning data for student learning in Virginia.

Virginia’s 2022-2023 Standards of Learning (SOL) scores show that students are continuing to fail at meeting proficiency benchmarks in reading and math.

According to the governor’s office, reading scores remain below pre-pandemic levels with students showing no growth between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. More than half of all 3rd to 8th grade students either failed or were at risk of failing their reading SOL test in 2022-2023.

Math scores showed slight improvements between 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. However, nearly two-thirds of all 3rd to 8th grade students either failed or were at risk of failing their math SOL test in 2022-2023, according to the governor’s office.

During the 2022-2023 school, nearly one-fifth of all 3rd through 8th grade students were chronically absent — missing 18 or more days of the school year. According to the governor’s office, this is nearly double the number of students compared to the 2018-2019 school year.

A full list of every school division’s submitted “ALL in VA” plan can be found on the VDOE website.