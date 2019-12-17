Virginia school employees accused of assaulting children with disabilities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three employees of Fairfax County Public Schools are accused of assaulting several children with intellectual disabilities at an elementary school in Vienna, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County Police (McLean District), an investigation into the reported assaults at Freedom Hill Elementary School led to three employees facing charges.

The charges faced are assault of nonverbal children and failure to report the violations, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr.

Several months of investigation led to two former FCPS employees WHO were indicted with assaulting nonverbal children with intellectual disabilities. The incidents happened between April and September 2019.

The former principal was indicted with failure to report. A separate teacher observed bruising on a student and contacted authorities. A total of six children were abused, according to police investigation. The abuse included assault and battery and cruelty to children.

At this point in the investigation, police believe they have identified all the victims relevant in this case, but encourage potential witnesses to reach out if they have more information.

FCPS Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said they are committed to doing all they can to prevent similar incidents in the future and said it is a misdemeanor not to report abuse. FCPS knew of the allegations in September and immediately placed the employees on leave.