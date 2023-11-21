RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced that 483 schools throughout the commonwealth will be receiving an estimated $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants.

“The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses, mass notification systems and other security enhancements,” a VDOE spokesperson said.

In the city of Richmond, three schools will receive a total of $199,199 in grant funding:

Blackwell Elementary

John B. Cary Elementary

Southampton Elementary

Henrico County Public Schools had the most schools listed and is expected to receive a total of $95,991 in grant funding:

Academy at Virginia Randolph

An Achievable Dream Certified Academy Secondary at Oak Avenue

Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary

Arthur Ashe Jr. Elementary

Brookland Middle

Cashell Donahoe Elementary

Chamberlayne Elementary

Charles M. Johnson Elementary

Crestview Elementary

David A. Kaechele Elementary

Dumbarton Elementary

Elizabeth Holladay Elementary

Elko Middle, Fair Oaks Elementary

Fairfield Middle

George F. Baker Elementary

George H. Moody Middle

Glen Lea Elementary

Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary

Harvie Elementary

Henrico High

Henry D. Ward Elementary

Hermitage High

Highland Springs Elementary

Hungary Creek Middle

Jacob L. Adams Elementary

John Randolph Tucker High

John Rolfe Middle

L. Douglas Wilder Middle

Laburnum Elementary

Lakeside Elementary

Longdale Elementary

Maude Trevvett Elementary

Maybeury Elementary

Montrose Elementary

Quioccasin Middle

R.C. Longan Elementary

Ridge Elementary

Sandston Elementary

Seven Pines Elementary

Skipwith Elementary

Springfield Park Elementary

Three Chopt Elementary

Tuckahoe Middle

Varina Elementary

Varina High

In Hanover County, Patrick Henry High School will receive $7,852. There are no Chesterfield County Public Schools listed as grant recipients.

“Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis to school divisions and grant funds awarded were based on a ranked order on the competitive application criteria,” a VDOE spokesperson explained. “The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.”

A full list of school districts and grant awards can be found on the VDOE website.