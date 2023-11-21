RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced that 483 schools throughout the commonwealth will be receiving an estimated $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants.
“The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses, mass notification systems and other security enhancements,” a VDOE spokesperson said.
In the city of Richmond, three schools will receive a total of $199,199 in grant funding:
- Blackwell Elementary
- John B. Cary Elementary
- Southampton Elementary
Henrico County Public Schools had the most schools listed and is expected to receive a total of $95,991 in grant funding:
- Academy at Virginia Randolph
- An Achievable Dream Certified Academy Secondary at Oak Avenue
- Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary
- Arthur Ashe Jr. Elementary
- Brookland Middle
- Cashell Donahoe Elementary
- Chamberlayne Elementary
- Charles M. Johnson Elementary
- Crestview Elementary
- David A. Kaechele Elementary
- Dumbarton Elementary
- Elizabeth Holladay Elementary
- Elko Middle, Fair Oaks Elementary
- Fairfield Middle
- George F. Baker Elementary
- George H. Moody Middle
- Glen Lea Elementary
- Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary
- Harvie Elementary
- Henrico High
- Henry D. Ward Elementary
- Hermitage High
- Highland Springs Elementary
- Hungary Creek Middle
- Jacob L. Adams Elementary
- John Randolph Tucker High
- John Rolfe Middle
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle
- Laburnum Elementary
- Lakeside Elementary
- Longdale Elementary
- Maude Trevvett Elementary
- Maybeury Elementary
- Montrose Elementary
- Quioccasin Middle
- R.C. Longan Elementary
- Ridge Elementary
- Sandston Elementary
- Seven Pines Elementary
- Skipwith Elementary
- Springfield Park Elementary
- Three Chopt Elementary
- Tuckahoe Middle
- Varina Elementary
- Varina High
In Hanover County, Patrick Henry High School will receive $7,852. There are no Chesterfield County Public Schools listed as grant recipients.
“Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis to school divisions and grant funds awarded were based on a ranked order on the competitive application criteria,” a VDOE spokesperson explained. “The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.”
A full list of school districts and grant awards can be found on the VDOE website.