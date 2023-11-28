HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) recently provided $12 million in state grant funding to 483 schools in 98 districts across the state – all in an effort to keep students, faculty, and visitors safe.

According to VDOE, the 2023-2024 school year grants will pay for measures like security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.

Schools set to receive the grant were divided on a on a competitive basis with the money distributed in a ranked order — with schools in the most need of current security equipment, had relatively high offense rates and were in divisions that could least afford security enhancements having higher priority.

Out of the 98 districts, Henrico County came out on top with the largest number of schools — which was 46 — to receive a grant of $95,991.

“The grant funds are being used for Exit Stopper door alarms, which alert when an emergency exit is opened during the school day or when a door is left open.” Eileen Cox, spokesperson for Henrico Schools, said. “Our plan is to order and install the alarms as soon as we receive the funds.”

Richmond Public Schools received $199,199 to support enhancements to the security camera systems at three schools: Blackwell Elementary, Lois Harrison Jones (formerly John B. Cary) Elementary, and Southampton Elementary.

Petersburg Public City Schools (PPCS) was awarded $153,942 – funds that will be used to install advanced surveillance systems and upgrade access control measures. A PPCS spokesperson said in a statement:

“Our primary focus is to create a more secure and resilient environment, providing peace of mind for parents, educators, and the community. PPCS would like to thank VDOE for recognizing the importance of investing in the safety of educational institutions. We look forward to the positive impact that these security enhancements will have within our district.”

For the full list of schools and how much each division will be funded, visit VDOE’s website here.