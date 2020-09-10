Virginia Senate passes sweeping police reform bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate passed an expansive policing reform bill on Thursday that calls for the state to set training standards for officers and prohibits no-knock warrants and chokeholds, practices used by police that protesters and lawmakers have focused on in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The package, sponsored by Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton), would also ban from shooting into a moving vehicle and require the state to adopt standards that expand what an officer can be decertified for, including misconduct.

Groups representing law enforcement across the commonwealth accused House Democrats of ignoring their concerns over several bills during the special session on Thursday, but said that senators were more receptive.

“We can live with it, we are not unhappy with it,” Wayne Huggins, the executive director of the Virginia State Police Association, said while speaking on the omnibus bill approved by the Senate.

BREAKING: Senate Democrats just passed the omnibus bill that includes more than a dozen police reforms. Republicans said they supported many of the measures individually but they couldn’t vote for the package. https://t.co/2N5M2JUlO4 pic.twitter.com/lg50fwtMUH — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) September 10, 2020

According to bill patron Sen. Mamie Locke, the bill would:

Prohibit no-knock warrants and prevent warrants from being served at night unless a judge signs off

Ban chokeholds, except when necessary to protect the life of an officer or another victim

Prohibit officers from shooting at a moving vehicle, except in a life-or-death situation

Ban law enforcement officers from having sex with people they arrest

Expand what an officer can be decertified for, including misconduct

Require past employers to transfer disciplinary records/personnel files to the hiring police department

Set guidelines for use of force, including requiring de-escalation attempts and warning shots

Create a duty to intervene if one officer witnesses another using unlawful deadly force

Expand data reporting requirements intended to help identify racial bias in police stops

Order the creation of minimum training standards to be followed statewide

Prohibit the acquisition of military surplus equipment by local law enforcement

Expand commonwealth’s attorney’s access to police records for investigatory purposes

