WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Virginia senators shared their concerns Thursday after at least three unidentified flying objects were shot down over the weekend, following a Chinese spy balloon that was downed on Feb. 3.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) noted that several questions about the objects which followed the spy balloon remain unanswered, including what exactly they were and from where they came. They said that that information would likely remain unknown until after the wreckage has been recovered and analyzed.

“As of the last briefing I had, it was not yet clear whose assets these were,” Kaine said. “Even if these aerial assets were owned by an American university doing some research or a commercial entity that has no hostile intent on the United States, they were still discovered in commercial airspace, and they were discovered not because they were emitting signals, but because they were discovered by visual I.D.”

Kaine said that manner of discovery was a concern and a potential danger to civilian aircraft.

“Why would there be any objects up in civilian airspace without permission, or without clear markings, or without transmitting signals that would enable them to be picked up on radar?” Kaine said.

News of the latest aircraft comes on the heels of a Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in U.S. airspace on Jan. 28. On Feb. 4, a U.S. fighter jet from Langely Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina. President Joe Biden held a news conference Thursday, defending his reasoning for the delay in downing the balloon, noting that it was shot down as soon as it was safe to do so.

Sen. Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the incident.

“I understand concerns about debris from shooting down a satellite earlier,” he said. “But I felt the fact that it was basically allowed to float across the totality of the mainland of America, that the Chinese Communist Party would have never allowed an American spy satellite to float across China. So we took that down. We have done a good job of recovering some of those component parts.”

However, on Monday, a Chinese official said that unauthorized balloons from the U.S. had, indeed, flown over Chinese airspace more than 10 times since the start of last year.

“I’m not going to be able to talk about any kind of classified information, in terms of how we try to investigate what China is doing, both on a technology side and a military side,” Warner told 8News. “What I don’t think is the case, though, and what was so unusual about the Chinese spy balloon, was you had Americans using everyday cell phones and taking pictures of this huge object.”

Warner and Kaine noted that the so-called rules of the road in airspace is relatively uncharted territory. Kaine, a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committee, added that the next defense spending bill would include investments directly related to the issues raised in responding to the Chinese spy balloon and subsequent unidentified flying objects.

“Fifty years ago, we didn’t have so many satellites and assets up in space,” he said. “Now, every nation is putting up satellites for communications purposes, for weather observation purposes, for surveillance purposes.”

Kaine also expressed concern over Chinese officials’ unwillingness to speak with American officials after the spy balloon was shot down, comparing the dynamic to Cold War-era tensions. However, he noted that there may be an international meeting in the coming days to address this.

“We’re going to be competitors and adversaries and even opponents for decades to come,” Kaine said. “But we owe it to ourselves and to the world to have channels of communications to avoid accident. On the unidentified objects, I can’t say too much because some of what I know, I know from classified hearings, and there’s an awful lot that I still don’t know.”

Warner added that weather is likely to pose a challenge in recovery efforts for the additional objects that were shot down over the weekend.