Virginia Sisters of Change help girls get ready for homecoming

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR News) – Some William Fleming High School students got done up for their homecoming dance Saturday with the help of the group Sisters of Change.

The students to get their make-up and hair done and they could even get dresses.

All for free thanks to donations from the community and volunteers. Hairstylist and makeup artists were there to lend their skills.

Organizers with that event say it’s not just about the way the girls look on the outside, but it’s also about helping them feel better on the inside and building confidence.

“So the whole mission and purpose behind this event is to help girls to feel confident going into homecoming and then hopefully that confidence will then translate into other areas in their lives, like their careers, as they’re journeying off and becoming women,” said Jen Ngozi who is an officer for the group.

The group Sister of Change partners with non-profits to help them reach their goals of impacting the community. Last week they held a similar event for Patrick Henry students.