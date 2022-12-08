RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Wintergreen Plunge Park was named number one in USA Today’s 10 Best list.

“The Plunge Tubing Park is guaranteed to release a few terrifying screams that end in a grin,” the USA Today list reads.

According to Wintergreen’s website, the park features downhill speeds of up to 30 MPH.

While the tubing hill is recommended for ages 6 and up, the only restriction on who can ride is a height of at least 42 inches tall.

The regular season rates are as follows:

Thursday, Non-Holiday: 75-minute session – $34

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays: 75-minute session – $39

Those interested in trying out Wintergreen’s Plunge Park themselves can visit the website here.