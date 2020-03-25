‘We must make sure that no Virginian goes hungry during this time of crisis’: Virginia SNAP program issues emergency benefits

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced Wednesday that emergency benefits would be made available to Virginia Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) participants during March and April.

This is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. This will allow households current monthly allotment to increase to the following amounts:

Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Social Services

The emergency benefits will automatically load to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on March 25. SNAP households will receive their regular April benefits and have emergency benefits added on April 16. 

“We must make sure that no Virginian goes hungry during this time of crisis,” said S. Duke Storen, VDSS Commissioner. “Increasing the resources available to low-income Virginians to purchase food is vital to fighting hunger.”

More than 680,000 people receive SNAP benefits in Virginia with each participant getting $119 monthly on average.  

You can apply for SNAP benefits online here or by calling 855-635-4370. 

