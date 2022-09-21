RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has made a public announcement warning of a circulating P-EBT phishing scam attempt.

According to the department, P-EBT recipients are being asked to call or text a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 from “VA EBT.”

VDSS is warning anyone who receives this message to avoid responding or engaging with this or any other unsolicited phone numbers asking for card number PINs.The only authorized P-EBT client customer service phone number is 1-866-281-2448.

Anyone who may have engaged with this phishing scammer is encouraged to contact the Virginia EBT Client Customer Service Helpdesk at 1-866-281-2448 to report their card as stolen.