Virginia SPCA takes in 31 animals after learning of ‘holiday tradition that broke our hearts’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia SPCA took it upon itself to rescue more than 30 animals that were set to be euthanized as part of what the shelter called a ‘heartbreaking holiday tradition’ that takes place each year in a western Virginia county.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA said it recently learned that due to a budgeting and staffing shortage in Buchanan County, animals that aren’t rescued or fostered for the holidays are ‘sent over the rainbow bridge.’

“Yesterday we heard about a holiday tradition that broke our hearts. In Buchanan County, Virginia, where the pound is run by two hard-working Animal Control Officers, they are not budgeted to staff for the holidays,” the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA posted on Facebook. “And if there are no staff, there can be no animals. While we are gearing up to send animals into foster homes for the holiday, they were preparing to send their animals over the rainbow bridge.”

On Thursday, the SPCA emptied the shelter in Buchanan County and transported 31 animals back to Charlottesville.

“We are so thankful to the Animal Control Officers and volunteers there that are doing the tough work day in and day out,” the SPCA added. “We are thankful that we had this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these animals. And we are thankful for the support of our community that makes it possible for us to save lives.”

Anyone who may be interested in helping the SPCA create a transport chain from Southwest Virginia, or would like to foster any of the recently-rescued animals can CLICK HERE for more information.

