HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced the nine inductees for its Class of 2024.

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, located in Virginia Beach, has been inducting sports legends from Virginia since 1972. The hall’s 52nd class features athletes and coaches from a wide range of sports and regions of the Commonwealth.

The Class of 2024 inductees are as follows:

Rick Jeffrey : President of Special Olympics Virginia for 22 years (Jeffrey is also the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Virginian Award )

: (Jeffrey is also the recipient of this year’s ) Jill Ellis : Attended Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, two-time World Cup Champion as USWNT manager

: Attended Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, two-time World Cup Champion as USWNT manager Hal Nunnally (1939-2004) : Petersburg native, Randloph-Macon Men’s Basketball coach for 24 years with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances

: Petersburg native, Randloph-Macon Men’s Basketball coach for 24 years with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances LaShawn Merritt : Portsmouth native, three-time Olympic gold medalist, one-time Olympic bronze medalist and eight-time World Champion in 400m sprint

: Portsmouth native, three-time Olympic gold medalist, one-time Olympic bronze medalist and eight-time World Champion in 400m sprint Monica Wright : Prince William native, UVA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer, two-time WNBA Champion

: Prince William native, UVA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer, two-time WNBA Champion Chris Long : UVA defensive end, two-time Super Bowl Champion, 2018 Walter Peyton recipient

: UVA defensive end, two-time Super Bowl Champion, 2018 Walter Peyton recipient Craig Littlepage : University of Virginia Athletic Director for 16 years

: University of Virginia Athletic Director for 16 years Dave Smith : Virginia Tech Sports Information Director for 40 years

: Virginia Tech Sports Information Director for 40 years Paul Woody: Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist for 40 years, ten-time Virginia Press Association Award recipient

The Class of 2024 will be officially inducted during the third weekend of April 2024.

Some notable past inductees include Virginia Tech Football coach Frank Beamer, Virginia Women’s Basketball coach Debbie Ryan and basketball players Alonzo Mourning, Charles Oakley and Ben Wallace, as well as NFL players James Farrior and DeAngelo Hall.