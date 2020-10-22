Virginia State Conference of the NAACP supports racism at VMI probe

For its report, The Washington Post said it spoke with “more than a dozen current and former students of color,” some of whom alleged lynching threats and being forced to salute to Confederate statues. (File photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) supports an independent investigation into alleged racism against Black cadets and alumni at Virginia Military Institute.

“As the Commonwealth is grappling with and addressing issues of racism, so must our educational institutions,” Thursday’s statement read. “To turn a blind eye and not acknowledge systemic racism within our educational institutions is akin to encouraging and maintaining systems that keep Black people, communities of color and other marginalized communities from achieving academic success.”

Governor Ralph Northam, a graduate of VMI, ordered on Monday a probe into claims of “relentless racism,” as reported by The Washington Post.

“As the Institute’s governing board, you bear the ultimate authority for immediately addressing these concerns, but it is clear that internal action alone is no longer sufficient for VMI to join in the commitment to diversity and equity that the rest of Virginia’s government is embracing,” a joint letter to the VMI’s Board of Visitors read.

The VSC says they will monitor the investigation.

