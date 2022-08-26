DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year’s 10-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

According to a release, the fair will kick off with ‘Dairy Days’ on Sept. 23 to 25 in celebration of Virginia dairy production. Dairy-themed attractions at the fair, including competitions, the sale of fresh milkshakes, calf births and milking demonstrations, are intended to bring awareness to Milk for Good Initiative, a milk bank run by the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, which oversees the fair, will host educational displays that allow attendees to explore farms virtually and learn about common produce grown in the state. A host of family-friendly activities will also be offered, from ‘Young MacDonald’s Farm’ and hatching chicks to trivia games and a pumpkin weighing contest, according to the release.

Additionally, the fair’s youngest participants will be given a chance to show cattle, sheep, goats and pigs in livestock shows as part of the State Fair Youth Scholarship Program. Fair attendees are also invited to take part in a number of agriculture-themed, creative and culinary competitions. Registration and competition rules can be found here.

Visitors can also expect the following attractions at the state fair:

A horticulture tent, where the products from farms and home gardens are displayed

Lessons about Virginia’s aquatic species, reptiles and raptors at The Natural Resources Area

Antique tractors, steam engines, home goods and tools on display, as well as blacksmithing, wool-spinning, glass-blowing and rope-making demonstrations in the fair’s ‘Heritage Village’

A pigeon and dove tent, where visitors can see and learn about more than 300 species of birds

Tickets to the fair go on sale starting Sept. 1. To learn more about the fair’s events and concert lineup or to purchase tickets, visit StateFairVa.org.