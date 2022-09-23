CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The 168th annual State Fair of Virginia kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Thousands of Virginians come from all over the state to enjoy numerous activities for the 10-day festival.

“We’ve got animals, we’ve got food, we’ve got rides, we’ve got educational experiences. We just have so much fun for the family people should just come out and enjoy the beautiful weather,” said Kathy Dixon, the spokesperson for the State Fair of Virginia.

Photo: Virginia State Fair

The first few days of the festival have been named ‘Dairy Days’ in celebration of Virginia Dairy production. People of all ages can milk dairy cows and drink a fresh milkshake straight from the source. There will also be milk demonstrations, calf births, and a dairy cattle competition.

One of the goals of the fair is to educate attendees on state agriculture and crops, so they can learn where their food comes from and make a deeper connection to the food grown around them.

The State Fair of Virginia provides a day full of family fun activities, such as riding classic rides and eating delicious food.

“There are families of multiple generations that come to the state fair every year,” Dixon said. “We have grandmothers that bring their daughters and their children, and they just keep it going down the line love it to make it an annual tradition.”

