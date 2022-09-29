RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Virginia this weekend.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the State of Emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment necessary for response efforts.

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Virginia over four days. Rain accumulation is around two to five inches.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is actively monitoring the situation and preparing for the storm to reach Virginia. Virginians are asked to make a plan, prepare an emergency kit and stay up to date with the latest weather forecast.

