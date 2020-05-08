Virginia State Park campgrounds could reopen beginning on May 22

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginians ready to pitch a tent and experience the great outdoors may have the chance to stay overnight again in state parks beginning on May 22.

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that overnight facilities at state parks will begin reopening later this month with a phased approach beginning with park campgrounds. Virginia State Parks’ goal is to have campgrounds reopen for Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Conversation and Recreation.

“It’s with an abundance of caution that we take this step toward becoming fully operational. The safety of our guests and staff remain our highest priority,” said Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde E. Cristman in the release.

Virginia State Parks have remained opened for daytime use while the Governor’s stay-at-home order has been in place. Park facilities, including camp stores and restrooms, however, have been closed.

Restrooms and bathhouses will begin reopening on May 21. Other park facilities, including camp stores and visitor centers, will stay closed, according to the release.

Some previously made camping reservations have been canceled by the parks, but reservations beginning on May 22 are still in place. Park visitors are encouraged to visit the reservation website and call the park and reservation center with questions, and to verify that the park they want to visit will be open. No new reservations will be accepted through May 13, stated the release.

Current information about Virginia State Parks is available on their website. You can also visit the reservation center’s website or call the reservation center at (800) 933-7275.