Virgnia State Parks will be open for camping between March 3 and the first Monday of December.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As spring approaches, Virginia’s state parks are getting ready to welcome their first campers of 2023.

Virginia State Park campgrounds are set to open Friday, March 3. Full-service campgrounds will stay open until the first Monday of December. The exception to this announcement is Claytor Lake State Park, which will not open until April 1 due to renovations.

This announcement also excludes Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks, which are open year-round. This year the only state park pool that will be open is Pocahontas State Park.

Virginia State Parks have over 1,800 campsites across the state, offering a range of experiences from primitive camping to cabins, yurts and RV sites.

All Virginia State Parks now offer a site-specific, interactive reservation system. This system lets a camper select an available site from an interactive map. Reservations can be made online or by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) and choosing option 5.

Those interested are encouraged to search by park location for campsite availability. Some sites may book quickly, so visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly. Campers can make reservations up to 11 months in advance.

Campers can also look into the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Customer Loyalty Program. This program allows customers to earn rewards for staying at Virginia State Park campgrounds.