RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hunters hoping to reserve spots in state parks for the upcoming season will have to make their reservations online from now on, as the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation moves to a new system.

Prospective hunters will have to create an account with the Virginia Parks system, then choose from the available public hunting grounds listed on the department website.

“Hunting opportunities range from open hunting in designated areas to managed deer hunts,” a department spokesperson wrote. “Hunters can also reserve stands or zones on a first-come, first-served basis using the online system.”

Anyone hunting in state parks is required to complete a hunter safety course, wear blaze orange at all times and hunt only in designated areas.