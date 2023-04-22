RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What better way to spend Earth Day than some of the most beautiful spots in the commonwealth — our state parks! This year, parks across Virginia are offering plenty to do — from art classes to gardening sessions to cleanup hikes.

Here is just a taste of what some Central Virginia parks — and a few a little further out — have to offer this Earth Day:

Bear Creek Lake State Park: Learn some new things and get some tips on how to really dive into Earth Day 2023’s theme: “Invest in our Planet.”

A campsite at Bear Creek Lake State Park. (Photo by Virginia DCR)

Caledon State Park: Clean up the trash that washes up on the beach, then use that garbage to build a work of art. Prizes will go to the best trash-to-treasure creations, so get ready to be creative.

Chippokes State Park: Hit the beach — but make sure your trash bag is in hand. See who can collect the biggest bag of trash (psst, there might be a prize!) and then stick around for a Garden Tea special event.

High Bridge State Park: Take part in an Earth Day clean up, and then survey some local bird species with the Margaret Watson Bird Club.

High Bridge Trail State Park in Prince Edward County (Photo: Department of Conservation and Recreation)

Lake Anna State Park: Draw in some bees, butterflies and other pollinators by making handmade paper habitats — yes, you’ll me making the paper yourself — and fixing up the park’s pollinator garden.

Machicomoco State Park: Earth Day is eARTh Day at Machicomoco! Join in painting and journaling classes or learn to craft with native wood and oyster shells.

Pocahontas State Park: Relax and enjoy some mindful journaling in the great outdoors. You’ll also learn how to use native plants and leaves in rubbings and journal pages.

Powhatan State Park: Remove invasive plants throughout the park, then learn how to identify them and how to properly get rid of them in your own backyard.

Powhatan State Park, undeveloped 2013. View of the James River. Credit: Powhatan County.

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park: It’s time to save the bees and spruce up the park’s Pollinator Garden with some fresh native plants and flowers.

Seven Bends State Park: Roll up your sleeves and help get rid of some invasive plants through the park.

Shenandoah River State Park: Two days of Earth Day celebrations are in store. On Saturday, check out Shenandoah’s booth at the Earth Day celebration in Front Royal. On Sunday, come to the park install some duck boxes, pick up trash and remove invasive plants.

View of mountain ranges in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, circa 1980. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Twin Lakes State Park: Plant native plants and pollinator attractors, then make your own pot out of upcycled newspaper for your own garden.

York River State Park: Earth’s waters are just as important as what’s on land. Learn about some coastal Virginia oysters and their ecosystem and check out the fish and shellfish in the park’s aquarium.

For full park hours, directions, and even more state park Earth Day events, check out the Virginia State Parks website.