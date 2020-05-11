Virginia State Parks kicks off week of fun virtual programs leading up to National Parks to Kids Day

VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Starting Monday, Virginia State Parks will host a week of upbeat virtual programs to help Virginians embrace the springtime spirit ahead of National Parks to Kids Day on Saturday.

Park officials say each of the five virtual programs will be available on the Virginia State Parks Facebook page at noon then replaced with recorded versions after they premiere. All “virtual visits” will also be available on the Virginia State Parks’ YouTube channel, according to officials.

Here is a list of the upcoming virtual programs from Virginia State Parks:

Monday, May 11: “Solar Oven S’mores”

Join Ranger Rebecca from Pocahontas State Park and learn how to harness solar power to make s’mores.

There were no big box stores on the colonial frontier, which means you needed to have the right skills in your group to survive and thrive. Rangers Cadle and Fultz from Wilderness Road State Park will demonstrate the skills needed to make nails.

At Natural Tunnel State Park, District Resource Manager Jordan Blevins offers an introduction to invasive species, explains the importance of knowing them, and teaches you how to identify several different species.

Ranger Rachel at Natural Tunnel State Park will show you how to turn invasive species into homemade paper.

Ranger Sarah will put on some waders and explore a beaver dam at Bear Creek Lake State Park.

Each of the aforementioned virtual programs will start at noon on their respective days. However, on Saturday, May 16, Virginia State Parks will host an additional virtual program for National Parks to Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m, including a statewide virtual picnic at noon.

