1  of  3
Breaking News
Missing man possibly suffering from dementia last seen a week ago Richmond Police seek suspect in Thanksgiving Day burglary Colonial Heights mother arrested after toddler finds gun and shoots himself

Virginia State Parks to get first female director

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to get its first ever female director of its state parks service.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he’d hired Melissa Baker to oversee 38 state parks and more than 270 employees.

She will be the first woman to run the department in the park system’s 83-year history when she starts in January.

Baker previously worked as the director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and previous worked as chief of operations for Montana State Parks. She’s previously taught at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and the University of Maine.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events