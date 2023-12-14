RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Parks will offer a variety of activities on New Year’s Day to jumpstart resolutions to exercise more and celebrate the first day of new beginnings.

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, Virginia State Parks will host First Day Hikes events at 42 park locations, providing an opportunity for Virginians and visitors to start the new year with fresh air, beautiful scenery and exercise.

State parks near the Richmond area that offer First Day Hikes activities are:

Parking will be free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan. 1, 2024, and attendees will receive a First Day Hikes sticker while supplies last.

According to officials, First Day Hikes activities will vary at each park, but they are all focused on fun for family and friends.

For a full list of state parks participating in First Day Hikes and their activities, tap here.