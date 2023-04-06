PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries after a car chase on Interstate 95 reportedly ended in a shootout with Virginia State Police in Prince William County.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, a state trooper was alerted to an SUV bearing improper license plates. The SUV was driving south on I-95 near the Backlick Road exit in Fairfax County when the trooper tried to pull the driver over.

According to police, the SUV refused to stop and sped away before striking a guardrail and crashing near the Route 234 exit in Prince William County. The crash did not stop the vehicle, however, and it continued south on I-95 until it ran off the road near the Quantico exit and crashed into the woods.

As state troopers approached the crashed SUV, the driver began shooting at them, according to police. The officers returned fire, resulting in the male driver and a female passenger being injured.

Police said the male was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The female died at the scene. A firearm was recovered from the SUV, according to police.

No police officers were injured in the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation — per state police policy.

VDOT reported that all I-95 southbound lanes were closed shortly after 10:15 p.m. as state police and Prince William County police conducted their investigation. Shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Friday, VDOT reported that one left lane had been reopened but delays could still be expected.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.