HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since last night.

Carol Anthony Reich was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at a relative’s house she was visiting on Windsor Road in Henry County.

Police said Reich may be wearing a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, dark-colored long pants and multiple necklaces and eyeglasses. She is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda Pilot SUV with the North Carolina license plate, “JAV-7431.”

Carol Anthony Reich was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at a relative’s house she was visiting on Windsor Road in Henry County. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Reich is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda Pilot SUV with the North Carolina license plate, “JAV-7431.” (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Reich is described as a 5-foot-2-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and white hair, according to police.

“Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information on Reich’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.