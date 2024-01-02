STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Stafford County.

At 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, the single-car crash occurred in the 500 block of Kings Highway.

According to police, a 2016 Dodge Journey was driving east on Kings Highway and ran off the left side of the road. The driver tried to overcorrect the car and ran off the right side of the road which resulted in the car hitting an embankment, flipping over and hitting several trees.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as Christopher E. Lash of King George County.

Police verified that Lash was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, where he died at the scene.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.