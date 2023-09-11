HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police arrested a man after he was caught on camera allegedly pointing a gun at another driver on Interstate 64.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, a female victim reported to police that a driver on I-64 had pointed a gun at her.

According to police, the victim had been driving onto I-64 East in the city of Newport News when another vehicle — a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro — was also trying to merge into interstate traffic causing the two drivers to exchange words.

Police said the driver of the Camaro — now identified as 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo — then pulled up alongside the victim and pointed a gun at her. The victim captured video of the incident as it was happening.

Photo of 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo captured by the victim. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Trujillo then reportedly drove away and the victim pulled over when she found a Virginia State Police trooper who was parked in the median crossover.

After the victim reported the incident, the trooper launched an investigation identifying Trujillo and later charged him with brandishing a firearm, reckless driving, assault and reckless driving by using a firearm.

Trujillo received no bond. Further charges are currently pending, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.