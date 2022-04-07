CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesapeake Police Department and Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man.

According to VSP, Walter Stoner Agee was last seen around noon on Wednesday, April 6 on Duck Tree Court in Chesapeake.

He was wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and was driving a red 2002 Nissan Quest mini van with Virginia tags UBN-7733.

Agee is 6’4″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blue eyes. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Agee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.