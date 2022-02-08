Virginia State Police called to 102 crashes in 12 hours, including two fatal

A spokesperson for Fredericksburg City Public Schools confirmed to 8News that one of its buses was involved in a minor crash on I-95 near the Hermitage Road exit. The school division reported that there were no injuries and no children on board. The bus was reportedly rear-ended. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Troopers in Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Richmond Division received 102 calls for motor vehicle crashes within a 12-hour period on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Division 1 Field Office.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Jessica Shehan also told 8News that two people lost their lives in such incidents Tuesday morning, within minutes of each other.

At 7:11 a.m., VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Interstate 295 South at the 22-mile marker. One person was confirmed dead.

Then, at 7:14 a.m., VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County on Interstate 64W at the 170-mile marker. One person was also confirmed dead there.

The names of the individuals who lost their lives in these crashes have not yet been released publicly.

This comes just hours after one person was killed and two were injured on Route 288 in Powhatan County Monday afternoon. VSP said they had responded to a crash involving multiple cars in the southbound lanes near Huguenot Trail.

As the rain continued to fall Monday and the temperatures dropped, the roads began to freeze.

VSP received 102 calls for help in 12 hours on Tuesday.

The 102 calls for help that VSP received Tuesday does not include the additional collisions to which Richmond and Henrico Police responded. Due to low temperatures, which led to slick conditions on the roads, authorities closed Boulevard Bridge, Huguenot Bridge and Willey Bridge during the morning hours.

A spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division confirmed to 8News that icy conditions played a role in 10 reported crashes Tuesday morning.

Richmond Police reported that the Boulevard and Huguenot Bridges reopened around 11:30 a.m., while Willey Bridge opened closer to 9 a.m.

Boulevard Bridge was closed due to icy conditions Tuesday morning. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

A Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) bus was also involved in a crash in the greater Richmond area Tuesday morning. The school division reported that no children were on board the bus, nor were there any injuries. According to a spokesperson for FCPS, the school division is waiting to hear if charges will be filed against the driver who rear-ended the bus.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), delays Tuesday morning reached a maximum of 2.5 miles, following a crash on Interstate 95 South near the 77-mile marker, just south of Arthur Ashe Boulevard. No delays extending past two miles were noted as the result of other crashes.