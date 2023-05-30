LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate the gruesome homicide of 17-year-old Cion Carroll in Lunenburg County.

On Nov. 11, 2022, human remains were found buried in a wooded area 60 miles from Carroll’s home. The medical examiner determined the remains belonged to Carroll — who had been reported missing by his family on Nov. 3, 2022.

According to Carroll’s mother, Tiffany Baker, his death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head and spine.

“He was dismembered,” she said. “Then lye was poured on him and cement. And he was buried in a shallow grave.”

According to Carroll’s family, his cell phone location was last pinged at the home of a known sex offender in the town of Kenbridge. The house was never searched by police due to a “lack of evidence.”

On Tuesday, May 30, Virginia State Police announced they were still pursuing leads in the case and were seeking more information from the public.

“The family of Cion Carroll is still seeking answers as to who is responsible for the tragic death of their loved one,” said Capt. David Cooper, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. “State police appreciates the information shared so far with us in the case, but we know there are individuals out there who can help bring a murderer to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 434-352-3478, or email tips to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.