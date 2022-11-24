A Virginia State trooper’s cruiser was hit by a 15-year-old driver on the Beltway in Fairfax County. (Photo: VSP)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries after police said their cruiser was struck by an underage driver on the beltway in Fairfax County.

According to a tweet from Virginia State Police, a trooper’s cruiser was struck by another car on Interstate 495 between Arlington Boulevard and Interstate 66 on the night of Nov. 22.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, and the cruiser sustained significant damage to its rear.

The car that hit the cruiser was being driven by a 15-year-old and had three other juveniles and an adult inside. The tweet from state police said that the teen was distracted and was driving without a license.