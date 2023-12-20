RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is encouraging Virginians to drive safe during their holiday travels into the new year.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 813 people were killed on Virginia roadways this year, according to officials. This is 76 fewer traffic deaths compared to reports on the same date in 2022.

During this year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend, traffic deaths decreased on Virginia highways with 19 deaths in 2022 and 11 in 2023.

Despite this year’s decrease in traffic-related deaths during peak holiday travel, Superintendent of VSP, Colonel Gary T. Settle said 11 is still too many deaths which could have been prevented.

“To prevent more tragedy from occurring on our roads during the coming holidays, we need all Virginians to buckle up, drive distraction free, comply with speed limits and always drive sober,” Settle said.

In November, Mothers Against Drunk Driving launched its #ToGetThere campaign and reported Americans face 21 million chances that they or a loved one could encounter a drunk driver during the holiday seasons between Nov. 1 and Jan 1.

If you plan to attend parties during the holidays, VSP recommends following these tips in order to get home safely:

Plan ahead by designating a sober driver.

Call a family member or friend to drive you home.

Pay for a driving service, like a cab.

Do not let someone who has been drinking drive, and arrange another safe way home.

Be alert for impaired drivers and notify local law enforcement by dialing #77.

VSP also reminds travelers of Virginia’s expanded “More Over” law — which requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when passing a vehicle that is stopped along the side of the roadway or is flashing emergency lights, hazard lights, warning signs or flares.