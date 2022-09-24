PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County.

The crash occurred just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the intersection of U.S. Route 340 and Compton Hollow Road.

According to police, a 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. Route 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda reportedly sideswiped both vehicles before crossing the centerline and striking a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collide with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 that caught fire as a result.

The driver of the Honda — identified by police as 43-year-old Tina Wofford of Howell, New Jersey — received minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford E-350 — a 61-year-old man from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia — received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2004 Ford F-150 — identified by police as 64-year-old Larry Forbus of Luray, Virginia — died at the scene due to his injuries. A passenger in the same vehicle — identified by police as 61-year-old Connie Clark of Luray, Virginia — died at the scene due to her injuries. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

No one else was injured in the crash. Virginia State Police charged Wofford with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.