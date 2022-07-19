NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate-264 in the city of Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 19 just before 3 a.m. on I-264 westbound near Brambleton Avenue.

State Police said there is currently an active criminal investigation ongoing into the incident, and more information will be released as it becomes available, as long as it does not hinder the investigation.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Brambleton Avenue prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.