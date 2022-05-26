GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Gloucester County this evening.

According to state police, the single-engine plane crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at the 3500 block of Providence Road. Police said the two people in the plane were not injured in the crash.

State troopers are at the scene investigating.

  • Plane Crash in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • Plane Crash in Gloucester. Photo pre-altered. (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • Plane Crash in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • Plane Crash in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.