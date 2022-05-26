GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Gloucester County this evening.

According to state police, the single-engine plane crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at the 3500 block of Providence Road. Police said the two people in the plane were not injured in the crash.

State troopers are at the scene investigating.

Plane Crash in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

Plane Crash in Gloucester. Photo pre-altered. (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

Plane Crash in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

Plane Crash in Gloucester (Photo Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.