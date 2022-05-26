GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Gloucester County this evening.
According to state police, the single-engine plane crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at the 3500 block of Providence Road. Police said the two people in the plane were not injured in the crash.
State troopers are at the scene investigating.
This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.
- State superintendent revisiting school security after Texas shooting
- Virginia State Police investigate plane crash in Gloucester
- Meghan Markle visits Robb Elementary memorial site, leaves flowers
- Tuckahoe Park Stream Restoration reaches final stages
- Virginia Democratic Party calls on Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears not to speak at NRA event in Texas