ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after an Orange County man died in a single-car crash along Route 639 on Sunday, July 31.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, James B. Nichols Jr., 45, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. Police said Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is considered a factor in the crash.