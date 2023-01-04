KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve that left one woman dead and another injured.

At 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Windsor Drive (Route 218), just east of Washington Mill Road (Route 616), in King George County.

According to police, a 2006 Honda Accord ran off the road on Windsor Drive, then overcorrected and hit a 2004 Toyota Sienna head-on.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 76-year-old Edith Jane Chapman, of Colonial Beach, died from her injuries at the scene. Police said she was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 30-year-old Candice Lachelle Grim, of Colonial Beach, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was also wearing her seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.