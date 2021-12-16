Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another in Orange County.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m. a Ford Focus was heading east on Route 655 when it veered off the left side of the road. The car overturned before colliding with a power pole.

The driver, identified as John Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, a 20-year-old male, was taken to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts.