Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place on Jan. 3 in Shenandoah County.

Police say at around 4:45 p.m., a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling down Route 55 when it crossed over the center line and crash head-on into a box truck.

The driver of the Honda, Howard T. Violett, Jr., 43, of Edinburg, was transferred to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash.