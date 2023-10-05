RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police has issued a missing senior alert for a 79-year-old man whose disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Harold S. Willett was last seen Thursday at 3 p.m. on Green Rock Hills Lane in Charlotte County, Virginia, wearing a reddish-brown checkered shirt and blue jeans, according to state police.

Willett, who police say suffers from “a cognitive impairment,” could be possibly driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado with Virginia plates with the number VWT-2863.

He is described as a white male who is five foot, ten inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, police said.

Police issued the alert on behalf of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. People with any information regarding Willett’s whereabouts have been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 434-542-5141.