Virginia State Police issue Endangered Child Alert for missing 3-year-old from Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell, which is why Virginia State Police (VSP) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday.

Authorities describe Cuthriell as 3’1″ tall, 40 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. Police say Cuthriell was last seen in February in Augusta County.

According to VSP, the girl is believed to be with Candi Royer, a 41-year-old woman who is 5’5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown or blond hair and green eyes. Royer was last seen in Augusta County on Friday, Sept. 3.

Police believe missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell may be with 41-year-old Candi Royer. (Photo: Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

If you have any information regarding Cuthriell’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Reid at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.