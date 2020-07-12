Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 80-year-old woman from Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an 80-year-old Franklin County woman traveling to North Carolina.

According to police, Sonya Babiy Richie was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue sweater as she left her home on Larboard Drive in Moneta to head to Cary, North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Virginia State Police say Richie is 80 years old, is five feet and two inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Richie is reportedly driving a 2008 white Acura TSX sedan with Virginia tags 19SD95. Police say she may be in North Carolina, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

According to Virginia State Police, Richie has a cognitive impairment, which means “the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.”

If you have any information about Richie’s location, call Virginia State Police’s Salem division at (540) 380-5700. You can find more information about this Senior Alert here.

